Kauai Police still seeking homicide suspect at-large, after shooting of two victims

KAUAI COUNTY (ISLAND NEWS) -- Kauai Police are still searching for a suspect at-large, after a shooting on September 7 that left one dead, and another hospitalized in stable condition.
Chris Santos, 48, is considered armed and dangerous. He is 6'2 and 250 lbs. His last known whereabouts were in the area of the shooting on Kalihi Mountain Road. The public should use extreme caution and not approach Santos. Anyone with information should contact Kauai Police immediately.
“We thank our community for your reports of possible sightings of Mr. Santos,” said KPD Chief Todd Raybuck. “Kaua‘i Police are reviewing all credible information, and following up on leads to locate and apprehend Mr. Santos safely.”
Kauai Police say they believe members of the public are helping Santos, and hindering the investigation to locate and apprehend him.
“Hindering Prosecution in the 1st degree is a felony offense, and KPD will seek to hold any person identified as providing assistance to Mr. Santos accountable to the full extent of the law,” added Chief Raybuck.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspected whereabouts of Chris Santos is encouraged to contact KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711 or the General Crimes Lieutenant at 808-241-1683.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can provide information by calling Crime Stoppers Kauaʻi at 808-246-8300, submitting a tip at cskauai.org, or through the Crime Stoppers Kauaʻi P3 Tips Mobile App, available for download on Android and Apple mobile devices.