Kauai Police searching for 22-year-old man accused of killing father | UPDATE

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages across the state. Roads may also be closed,
along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to
runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
Areas of particular concern include east and southeast sections of
the Big Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A kona low to our west will force a plume of deep tropical
moisture over the islands for the next few days. Heavy
rainfall and a few thunderstorms will be possible. High
rainfall rates for an extended period of time are expected to
result in flash flooding, particularly in areas which are
already saturated from recent rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on Kauai are searching for a man in connection with a homicide in the Kalaheo area, early Thursday morning.
According to KPD, 22-year-old Kody Kalei Gardner allegedly was involved in a domestic altercation with his father, 52-year-old Delwood Kalei Gardner, at a home on Kuilei Street in Lawai.
During the fight, Delwood was fatally injured. His cause of death has not yet been released.
Kody fled the scene in a white 2017 GMC pickup with Hawaii license plate 210TWJ. KPD says it later found the pickup in Kokee at the Waimea Canyon Lookout. He is believed to be hiding out in the Kokee area.
Kody is described as being an Asian man. He is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. He has black hair, black eyes, and a slim build.
Anyone with information about this incident, or if you know of Kody’s whereabouts, please call 911 immediately or call KPD dispatch at 808-241-1711. Authorities advise the public not to approach Kody if they spot him.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.