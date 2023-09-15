Kauai Police search for fugitive westside of Kauai; police at schools in area

Kauai police is seeking 48-year-old Chris Santos, a person of interest in connection with the incident. The public is advised to use extreme caution and not approach this individual.
KAUAI COUNTY (ISLAND NEWS) -- Kaua‘i police are alerting the public that fugitive Chris Santos may be in the westside of Kaua‘i.
Out of an abundance of caution, police officers are stationed at schools in the area while investigators follow up on all leads.
Santos is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call Kauai Police immediately.
School pickup and bus service will continue as normally scheduled. Updates will be posted as information is available.
Santos is wanted by police in connection to a homicide investigation in an September 8 incident that left one man dead, and another victim hospitalized in stable condition.
