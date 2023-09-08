Kauai Police investigating unattended death; seeking person of interest

Kauai police is seeking 48-year-old Chris Santos, a person of interest in connection with the incident. The public is advised to use extreme caution and not approach this individual.
Digital Content Producer
KAHILI (ISLAND NEWS) -- Kauaʻi Police are investigating an unattended death near Kahili Mountain Road that occurred on Thursday evening.
KPD have named a person of interest, 48-year-old Chris Santos, in connection with the incident. Police say Santos is a possible danger to the public and should not be approached.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or Santos is encouraged to contact KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711 or the General Crimes Lieutenant at 808-241-1683.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers Kauaʻi at 808-246-8300, submitting a tip at cskauai.org, or through the Crime Stoppers Kauaʻi P3 Tips Mobile App.
No further information is available for release at this time. Updates will be provided when more information is available.
