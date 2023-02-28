Kauai police investigate suspicious death in Kapaa

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY FOR KOHALA
DISTRICTS OF THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6PM HST WEDNESDAY FOR MAUI COUNTY
OAHU KAUAI AND PARTS OF BIG ISLAND...
.A strong high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands
will continue to produce strong and gusty trade winds. Wind
speeds are expected to slightly increase tonight into Wednesday
and will exceed advisory thresholds across many parts of the
state. Isolated pockets of warning level wind gusts have been seen
in the Kohala districts of the Big Island where a High Wind
Warning is now in effect.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai,
Oahu and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Following an investigation, a 48-year-old Nebraska man and a 43-year-old Kapaa woman on complaints of second-degree murder in connection to Diaz's death.
The Nebraska man was released pending investigation, police officials said. The Kapaa woman is still being held at KPD cellblock. Neither suspect has been formally charged.
KITV4 will release the names of the suspects as soon as charges are filed.
KPD detectives are actively investigating this case and are encouraging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711. Those wishing to remain anonymous can provide information by calling Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300.