Kauai police asks homicide suspect to turn himself, to end a 10-day manhunt

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4 Island News) -Kauai Police are asking a murder suspect to turn himself in.
Chris Santos, 48, has been wanted by KPD since Sept. 8 in connection to a homicide on Kahili Mountain Road. The incident was reported on Thursday, Sept. 7, involving the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Kith Silva-Lacro of Kalaheo. A second victim remains in stable condition.
Tips of his whereabouts led to multiple lane closures on Wednesday.
“We continue to follow up on all credible leads and are working tirelessly to locate and safely apprehend Chris Santos,” said KPD Chief Todd Raybuck. “Our community’s safety remains our priority, and we continue to remind all to stay vigilant. As the Chief of Police, I am personally asking Chris to contact us at KPD immediately so we can ensure everyone’s safety and negotiate a peaceful conclusion to this situation.”
Santos is 48 years old. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.
The public is reminded that Hindering Prosecution in the First Degree is a felony offense punishable by up to five years in prison. Helping Santos includes providing money, transportation, weapons, disguises, or other means of avoiding discovery, apprehension, prosecution, or conviction. Anyone identified as assisting Santos will be held accountable to the full extent of the law.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspected whereabouts of Chris Santos is urged to contact KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711 or the General Crimes Lieutenant at 808-241-1683.