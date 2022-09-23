Kauai Police arrest suspect in car accident that killed one woman

The Kaua‘i Police Department has arrested the driver involved in a Kapa‘a traffic crash that has resulted in the death of longtime Kauai resident Tanya Hall. She died Thursday, September 23, 2022 as the result of her injuries.
LIHUE, Kauai (KITV) -- Kauai Police have arrested the driver involved in a car accident in Kapaa that killed one woman and injured another.
Clayton G. Silva Sr, 65, was arrested Friday for negligent homicide, negligent injury, and inattention to driving. He has since been released from police custody pending an investigation.
On Monday, September 19, two women were struck in a marked crosswalk by a Chevrolet truck traveling southbound on Kūhiō Highway near mile-marker 9 in Kapa‘a. Silva has been identified as the driver of the Chevrolet truck.
The victim, 50-year-old Tanya Ruiz, died Thursday afternoon as a result of her injuries.
The second pedestrian, a 52-year-old California woman, has been hospitalized for several days for injuries sustained in the crash. She currently remains at Wilcox Medical Center in stable condition, and is expected to make a recovery.
Speeding and impairment are not suspected factors in the crash. However, the investigation remains ongoing.
"Tanya came to Kauai 10 years ago to care for a disabled child and has never left," says Jennifer Antony who is organizing the GoFundMe for Ruiz. "She fell in love with Kauai and Kauai fell in love with her. Tanya is the most loving, giving, truest and beautiful human ever".
A Facebook post from the County of Kauai shared that Ruiz was key in the success of the COVID testing center at the Kauai War Memorial Convention.