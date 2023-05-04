Kauai man accused of sexually assaulting minor back in Hawaii after arrest in Ohio

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THIS EVENING...
.The current south swell will continue to produce advisory level
surf along south facing shores today.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) – A Kilauea man is back in Kauai to face child sex crime charges after he was arrested by police in Ohio.
The incident allegedly happened at the Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex in Kapaa. Bystanders said they saw the suspect, 37-year-old Robert A. Dora, and the minor and intervened before calling 911.
Dora fled the scene before he could be arrested but was eventually tracked down in Ohio.
The Kauai Police Department, Kauai Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and Ohio law enforcement worked together to get a grand jury bench warrant issued for Dora’s arrest. Police officers in Ohio then arrested Dora and he was extradited back to Kauai on Thursday, April 23.
“We are grateful to the bystanders who intervened when they felt the minor was in trouble, and we thank the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney and Ohio law enforcement for their efforts to ensure that Mr. Dora is no longer a threat to our community,” said Kennison Nagahisa, the Acting Captain of the Investigative Services Bureau.
Dora has been charged with first-degree sexual assault involving a minor under the age of 16. He is being held on $1-million bail at the Kauai Community Correctional Center.
No other information has been released at this time. Check back with KITV4 for updates.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.