Katherine Kealoha not called to the stand in her brother's trial By Eddie Dowd Eddie Dodd Reporter Apr 12, 2022 Apr 12, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The prosecution in the drug trial of Dr. Rudy Puana surprised some on Tuesday with a decision not to call one witness many had expected. The prosecution announced it will rest its case without calling to the stand Dr. Rudy Puana's sister, Kathrine Kealoha, who was originally on the Prosecution's witness list. Throughout the Puana trial, Katherine Kealoha's name has come up on several occasions.The prosecution established she was a patient at the Puana Pain Clinic where Dr. Puana prescribed her pain pills including oxycodone.Prosecution witness Christopher McKinney, a close friend of the Kealohas said in his testimony that Puana had a history of doing illegal drugs with his sister.FBI agents also presented evidence showing Mkinney had frequent contact with an accused drug dealer.HPD Sgt. Daniel Sellers told the court Kathrine Kealoha was directly involved in a drug bust operation with that same drug dealer McKinny had contact with.McKinney also testified that Kathrine helped him get his DUI case dismissed when she was Honolulu deputy prosecutor.The prosecution's final witness Tuesday was Dr. Gregory Polston, an expert witness on the prescriptions of opioids.Federal prosecutors used his testimony to paint Dr. Puana as a doctor who failed to follow the rules and recklessly prescribed controlled substances.Puana's lawyers will now get the chance to present their defense and call their own witnesses. Eddie Dodd Reporter As someone who grew up in foster care, the only thing that mattered to me was finding love and belonging. Being able to connect with the community as a reporter in Hawaii is why I do what I do.