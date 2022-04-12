 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Katherine Kealoha not called to the stand in her brother's trial

  • Updated
  • 0
katherine kealoha

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The prosecution in the drug trial of Dr. Rudy Puana surprised some on Tuesday with a decision not to call one witness many had expected. 

The prosecution announced it will rest its case without calling to the stand Dr. Rudy Puana's sister, Kathrine Kealoha, who was originally on the Prosecution's witness list. 

Throughout the Puana trial, Katherine Kealoha's name has come up on several occasions.

The prosecution established she was a patient at the Puana Pain Clinic where Dr. Puana prescribed her pain pills including oxycodone.

Prosecution witness Christopher McKinney, a close friend of the Kealohas said in his testimony that Puana had a history of doing illegal drugs with his sister.

FBI agents also presented evidence showing Mkinney had frequent contact with an accused drug dealer.

HPD Sgt. Daniel Sellers told the court Kathrine Kealoha was directly involved in a drug bust operation with that same drug dealer McKinny had contact with.

McKinney also testified that Kathrine helped him get his DUI case dismissed when she was Honolulu deputy prosecutor.

The prosecution's final witness Tuesday was Dr. Gregory Polston, an expert witness on the prescriptions of opioids.

Federal prosecutors used his testimony to paint Dr. Puana as a doctor who failed to follow the rules and recklessly prescribed controlled substances.

Puana's lawyers will now get the chance to present their defense and call their own witnesses.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK