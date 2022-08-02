 Skip to main content
Kapolei neighbors share stories of couple accused of 'Russian spy' claims

Attorney Says Couple Wore Same Jacket for Costume as a Joke

An attorney for the wife says the couple wore the same hat and jacket in a polaroid as a joke. The standard KGB uniform would also be accompanied by a collar shirt and tie.  

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Not all those living in the neighborhood of Kumu Iki had seen the photos of their neighbors, Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison, who have been charged with identity theft.

The couple has been a media curiosity as the pair are accused making false statements to obtain passports over the years under names Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague, the names of two deceased infants. They are also charged with conspiracy against the United States. 

