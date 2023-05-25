 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kapolei Middle placed on lockdown after student brings handgun to school

  • Updated
  • 0
Kapolei Middle lockdown 5/25

Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan held a press conference to provide updates after Kapolei Middle School was placed on lockdown when a student brought a handgun to school.

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kapolei Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown after school administrators were told that a student was allegedly showing off a gun to other students on campus.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. In a letter sent home to parents, Principal Bryan Rankie said the school immediately went on lockdown after being notified that a gun was on campus and an “item” was confiscated. Honolulu Police officers were then called to the school to investigate.

Download PDF Kapolei Middle Gun 5/25

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred