Kapolei man, 66, accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old granddaughter

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 515 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 216 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over portions of
central and windward Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to
2 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Waikane, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Kaaawa, Punaluu,
Mililani, Wahiawa, Kaneohe, Hauula, Wheeler Field, Kalihi,
Kaneohe Marine Base, Schofield Barracks, Maunawili, Kailua,
Manoa, Kahana Valley State Park, Kualoa and Heeia.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 515 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 66-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly sexually his own granddaughter.
According to Honolulu Police records, police arrested the man at the Kapolei Police Substation.
The victim, a 10-year-old girl, alleges the assault occurred at her grandparents' Ewa Beach home on Dec. 1, 2021. She told her mother her grandfather was rubbing lotion on her feet and moved his hands up her thighs before she ran away.
Since then, the victim's mother was granted a 10-year protective order against the suspect. The suspect denies any wrongdoing.
The suspect has been released from police custody without bail, pending further information.