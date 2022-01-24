Kapaʻa man arrested on drug, firearm charges

KAPAʿA, Hawaiʻi (KITV4) -- The Kauaʻi Police Department (KPD) arrested a Kapaʻa man on multiple drug and firearm charges after meth, fentanyl, and illegal weapons were found in his possession on Jan. 19, 2022.
The KPD identified the suspect in a press release as 59-year-old Paul-Bun-Chung-Say of Kapaʻa.
According to the press release, the KPD Vice Section enacted search warrants on Say, recovering 243 grams of meth, 26.4 grams of marijuana, 42 grams of fentanyl, and numerous pills. The KPD also recovered $8,046 in cash, a loaded .38 special revolver, a 12 gauge shotgun, and a 223 semi-automatic AR-15 style rifle “ghost gun.”
“First and foremost, I am grateful to our Vice Section for their ongoing efforts in keeping Kauaʿi safe. Fentanyl is an incredibly dangerous and insidious drug that has reached our shores in a very concerning capacity in recent months. Our Vice Officers have diligently responded with an in-depth investigation and enforcement of illicit drug activities and now we have one less person on the street engaging in this criminal lifestyle,” said Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce in a press release, explaining, “However, that’s not to say that this issue is behind us. Everyone needs to continue to remain vigilant in our community regarding this criminal activity and continue to be aware of the severe dangers of drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine. Illegal drug trafficking and the distribution of drugs on Kauaʿi pose a significant danger to everyone. And with that being said, we remain thankful to our community and your partnership throughout this drug epidemic because your continued reporting of illegal activity helps us decrease the amount of these dangerous substances from circulating on our island.”
According to the press release, Say has been charged with “two counts of Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree, two counts of Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Second Degree, one count of Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree, seven counts of Place to Keep Ammunition, Three counts of Ownership or Possession Prohibited, as well as one count each of Alteration of Identification Marks Prohibited, Place to Keep Pistol or Revolver, Carrying or Possessing a Loaded Firearm on a Public Highway, and Manufacturing, purchasing, or obtaining firearm parts to assemble a firearm having no serial number.”
Say is being held in lieu of a $1 million bail.
