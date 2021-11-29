Kaluas plead 'not guilty' to murder, other charges in case of missing adoptive daughter Isabella

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Isaac and Lehua Kalua both pleaded “not guilty” to second-degree murder and several other charges in the case of their missing adoptive daughter, Isabella.
The couple is scheduled to proceed to a jury trial beginning on Jan. 31, 2022. The deadline for pre-trial motions is set for Jan. 3, 2022.
A grand jury indicted both Isaac and Lehua on Nov. 17 in connection to the disappearance of 7-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua. They are facing charges of second-degree murder, hindering prosecution, persistent non-support, and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Lehua alone was also charged with two counts of abuse of a family or household members.
According to court documents, the couple is accused of locking Isabella in a dog cage and placing duct tape over her mouth and nose -- possibly suffocating her.
Honolulu Police investigators believe Isaac and Lehua murdered Isabella in mid-August, a month before they reported her missing.
The Kaluas remain behind bars without bail. If convicted, they could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Read more of KITV4’s complete coverage of the Isabella Kalua case
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.