Kalakaua Middle School briefly locked down after pursuit suspect ran onto campus

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 9 to
14 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and
Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Kalakaua Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown, Thursday morning, after a suspect who was being pursued by police entered onto school grounds.
The lockdown lasted less than half an hour, from 7:50 a.m. to 8:15 a.m., while police searched for a pursuit suspect in the area, school officials said.
School officials sent a letter home to parents and guardians informing them of this incident. According to that letter, police were involved in a foot pursuit with a suspect. During that pursuit, the suspect “briefly entered school grounds” but did not stop while on school grounds.
The lockdown was lifted after the suspect was arrested, officials said.
“The lockdown was initiated out of an abundance of caution and all students and staff were kept safe during the incident. I would like to thank our students, parents, teachers and staff for their cooperation and quick action,” wrote Principal William Grindell in the letter home to parents and guardians.
No information has been released about the suspect or why that person was being pursued.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to contact an administrator if they have any questions about this incident. That number is 808-305-4500.
Kalakau Middle School is located at 821 Kalihi Street in Honolulu.
This story will be updated when more information is released.
