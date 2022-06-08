Kailua-Kona man arrested for multiple murders after body discovered in park

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) - A Kailua-Kona man was arrested Tuesday on multiple murder counts after a body was discovered in Hale Halawai Park.
On Tuesday, June 7, shortly before 6 a.m., Kona patrol officers responded to Hale Halawai County Park after receiving a report of a body.
Police identified Kailua-Kona man Chito Asuncion, 24, as a suspect. He was located near the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway and Henry Street intersection, and arrested for second-degree murder.
The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where the victim was pronounced dead. An autopsy confirmed the death as a homicide, and the cause of death was multiple stab wounds. Police identified the victim as 48-year-old Boyd Maygra of Kailua-Kona.
While conducting the investigation into the murder, detectives linked Asuncion to three other crimes, including another murder, and charged him in those cases as well:
A body was discovered Tuesday, May 17, near the intersection of Palani Road and Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway in Kailua-Kona. The victim, later identified as 63-year-old Brian Macaulay of Kailua-Kona, was transported to the Hilo Medical Center for official pronouncement of death and autopsy. The official report is still pending however, the preliminary autopsy determined that the manner of death was homicide and cause of death was stabbing.
A second incident, reported on Wednesday, May 25, in Hilo, involved the assault of a 59-year-old man from Hilo who reported being stabbed by an unknown male party. The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries and later released.
The third incident, reported on Monday, May 30, also in Hilo, involved the assault of a 70-year-old Hilo woman who reported being stabbed by an unknown individual. She was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where she continues to receive treatment for her injuries.
Hawaii Island police charged Asuncion with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, and one count of first-degree murder (which applies when an individual murders more than one person.)
Asuncion’s bail is set at $1.5 million. He remains in police custody pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Thursday, June 9, in Kona District Court.
Anyone with information regarding these cases should call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311, or contact Detective Tyler Prokopec of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at 808-326-4646 ext. 224 or email Tyler.