Kahala Beach Skinny-Dipper

KAHALA (KITV)- A Kaimuki family's two daughters say they are traumatized after witnessing a man skinny dip at a Kahala beach. Hawaii law says you can be topless, but not bottomless. Honolulu Police tell us there are no fully nude beaches on the island that are legal
The sound of the surf and the beach, are supposed to be peaceful. But not for two sisters coming to Kahala Beach near Kala Place. “We're still scared. My sister is still very scared. And we don't plan on coming back to this beach,” said Megan Kapule.
Five months ago, warning bells went off when Megan and Kiana Kapule were heading toward the beach's entrance. “This guy drove by and asked us if we needed a ride, “ said Megan Kapule.
They of course said no. But when they got to the water, things got even worse. “He approached us and asked us if it was a nude beach. We said no. Then he told us about himself and walked away,” said Kapule.
Fast forward to two weeks ago, Megan says it happened again. Same person, same place, same scenario, but different ending. “He asked us if it was a nude beach. This time he asked us if he could get in the water. We didn't expect anything of it until he took off his clothes,” said Kapule.
Megan is 21, but her sister, she’s only 15. “In the corner of my eye, I saw him getting undressed. When he saw my sister put her phone to her ear, he asked if she was taking pictures of him,“ said 15-year-old Kiana Kapule. “He smiled when he asked that. Which is kind of odd,” said Megan Kapule
“As he was naked he was trying to start a conversation with us. So my sister was looking at him, but try to block his lower area,” said Kiana Kapule.
Honolulu Crimestoppers says cases concerning nudity have their own specifics. “In general, if you're out in public and you're in fully nude, you fall under the indecent exposure law. But if you're nude and conducting some kind of inappropriate behavior, it would fall under sex assault 4. That’s in the event someone is alarmed or affronted by your actions,” said Crimestoppers PIO Sgt. Chris Kim.
The Kapule sisters say when the man got in the water, they called their parents and jetted out of there. But the open street, didn't make them feel any safer. “We saw him drive past us 3 times,” said Kiana Kapule.
The girls’ father says they did file a police report. HPD and Crimestoppers haven't gotten back to KITV4 about this case, or said if there are any others like it. The Kapule family just wants to get the word out. The two girls describe the man as having a greyish beard, being 5'6 to 5'8, with a large tattoo on his chest, and tattoos on his arms near his shoulders. If you have experienced anything like these sisters did, contact the police.
