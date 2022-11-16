 Skip to main content
Jury sides with former WCCC warden in alleged sex assaults case involving officers

  • Updated
  • 0
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A jury returned a verdict in favor of the former warden of the Women's Community Correctional Center (WCCC) in Kailua in a case of alleged sex assaults brought by former inmates.

The suit alleged that four correctional officers sexually assaulted the women at least 53 times from 2013 to 2016 when Eric Tanaka was the warden at the prison.

