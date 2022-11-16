Jury sides with former WCCC warden in alleged sex assaults case involving officers By KITV Web Staff Nov 16, 2022 Nov 16, 2022 Updated 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tetra Images/Getty Image, FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A jury returned a verdict in favor of the former warden of the Women's Community Correctional Center (WCCC) in Kailua in a case of alleged sex assaults brought by former inmates.The suit alleged that four correctional officers sexually assaulted the women at least 53 times from 2013 to 2016 when Eric Tanaka was the warden at the prison.The jury sided with Tanaka.The five ex-inmates were seeking more than $7 million in damages from the state. The state claimed the assaults never happened.The jury was deadlocked in 2020 resulting in a re-trial. All four correctional officers were fired. Crime & Courts Oahu man gets 20-year prison sentence in deadly 2017 DUI crash in Makaha By KITV Web Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jury Law Social Services Assault Warden Suit Inmate Eric Tanaka Sex Hawaii Honolulu Kailua Local News Sexual Assault More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Couple in decades old "KGB" photo lived under false identities in Kapolei Updated Oct 27, 2022 Business Many candidates say their campaign signs are being vandalized often Updated Jun 7, 2022 Crime & Courts New law created in wake of Hawaii Supreme Court ruling that led to cases being thrown out Updated Aug 2, 2022 Crime & Courts Terroristic threatening case shuts down Beretania Street in Chinatown Updated Aug 9, 2022 Crime & Courts ICYMI: 4 stories you Need to Know from KITV4, May 19, 2022 Updated May 20, 2022 Local Mayor Blangiardi met with officials to address rising crime, homelessness, and public safety issues Updated May 5, 2022 Recommended for you