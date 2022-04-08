Jury finds US Navy diver guilty of terroristic threatening

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots with rough seas 7 to 10 feet,
except north winds and lower seas in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Most central through eastern waters and channels.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A jury found a U.S. Navy diver guilty on one count of terroristic threatening after an incident that occurred in Waimanalo back on March 2021.
The jury found Dennis Muralles Juanta, 28, guilty on one count of terroristic threatening in the first degree after Juanta threatened his stepdaughter with a shotgun during an argument, going as far as firing a shot into the air as a means of terrorizing her.
Juanta who is a diver with the United States Navy, now faces up to five years in prison.
“The Department is pleased with the verdict and commends the victim for her bravery in taking the stand against her stepfather,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm. “As a member of our military, Muralles Juanta betrayed the nation’s trust with this dangerous act,” he continued. “We thank the jury for its service as well as HPD’s good work investigating this matter,” he said
Muralles Juanta’s sentencing is set for July 11, 2022.