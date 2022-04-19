Closing arguments: Jury deliberates fate of Dr. Rudy Puana

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 kt with higher gusts, except
north in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...All coastal waters except Big Island Windward.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
In those closing arguments, both sides said there were high doses and large amounts of oxycodone prescribed to close friends of Puana over many years.
Those friends admitted in court they sold the oxy. Some said they sold it for tuition money for their kids, another claimed the money went to cocaine which was then used by Puana when he partied with his friends.
Government prosecutors said the oxy selling scheme was set up and known by Puana.
The defense admits Puana doing cocaine with patients is outside the usual course of a professional practice. But they claim he believed the patients were in pain and that is what doctors do - help people in pain.
"The government has to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, so the burden is on them - and it is a high burden.
The defense will argue, 'My guy did something, but they haven't proved it."
Now the case is up to the jury, which had a short deliberation Tuesday afternoon before wrapping up for the day.
They will have to discuss 3 weeks of witnesses and testimony and will be able to review all the evidence - in order to make their final decision over which side to believe.
"That is the jury's job to find which side is more credible. If they do, then they can convict. If they can't, that is reasonable doubt."
In this case, all jurors must agree on a verdict for the charges against Puana.
"In order to be found guilty, it has to be a unanimous verdict in their finding of guilt. But the same is true for not guilty - all 12 have to vote not guilty."
If they can't come to a unanimous verdict, the jury is considered a hung jury and would be dismissed.
Then attorneys for both sides would argue over whether they should hold a second trial