"Junk science" caused wrongful conviction of Ian Schweitzer

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The public pressure to get a conviction combined with what some call “junk science” led to the wrongful conviction of Albert Ian Schweitzer.
In the 1991 Dana Ireland case, there was testimony about a bite mark match.
However, an attorney with the Hawaii Innocence Project, Ken Lawson said there was no bite mark to begin with.
"Our clients spent decades in prison because dentists are coming to court with absolutely no idea what they're talking about, with no valid science saying these people matched," said Lawson.
Ian Schweitzer spent 23 years behind bars.
"We had all the DNA testing to show that Ian and none of the other defendants wore the t-shirt and the t shirt belonged to the same person whose DNA was found in her panties or the hospital bed that her body was lying on when the ambulance got to the hospital," said Lawson.
He points out DNA science has made great progress since the Ireland case began in the early 1990s.
Nationwide, almost 400 people have been exonerated through new DNA evidence in the past 30 years. 75% of those cases also included inaccurate eye witness identification and statements.
"Obviously somebody lied and used those statements in trial and that evolved into a conviction. I would like for the public to know that circumstantial evidence can be manipulated and mislead the juror ultimately," said Kari Inda, lecturer of Forensic Science at Chaminade University.
All parties involved are thankful for new prosecutors and the judge who overturned Ian Schweitzer's conviction in the courtroom after solid scientific evidence proved he was not guilty.
Lawson added the Hawaii Innocence project is not done with their efforts.
He said dozens of people like Schweitzer are still in prison who were also wrongfully convicted.
Most are sex assault, homicide and cases like the Dana Ireland case that get the most publicity.
