Judge orders city to turn over key evidence in federal criminal case against Donna Leong

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There has been another development in the federal fraud case against the police commissioners accused of wrongdoing regarding former police chief Louis Kealoha's retirement.
Legal experts say this latest court order seems to bode well for the defendants. A judge ruled on April 4 the defense's lawyers can get evidence they're looking for.
This latest court order in the case of the City and County of Honolulu vs. Donna Leong says the city is required to turn over key documents it has on the case. The information pertains to discussions Leong had when she was still the city's lawyer, about paying out Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha $250,000 to retire early.
The city has to give it to lawyers for the three defendants -- Leong, Max Sword, and Roy Amemiya Jr. -- in a federal criminal case, United States v. Leong, et al.
"I'm not surprised by the orer. It was reasonable the court order the city to turn over all the documents that the city's private lawyer has in its possession. These make up all the documents the defense was looking for anyway," legal analyst Megan Kau told KITV4.
Kau is a defense attorney -- but not for this case -- and a former deputy prosecutor.
"This is a very big deal. The order itself is not a very big deal but the chronology of what happened is," Kau explained.
Major dates in that chronology are:
In 2017, the US government filed fraud proceedings against the three.
In 2019, the FBI raided the city's files to support the case.
In 2019, the city filed a temporary restraining order (as a separate case) to seal the case due to the sensitive nature of attorney-client privilege. The court granted that.
In 2019, the city hired law firm Farella Braun & Martel to study the case and report its findings. It's what Kau refers to as the city's "private lawyer."
"The private lawyer filed a 30-page report and what the 30-page report showed was, the city did not commit fraud or any illegal acts in paying out Louis Kealoha the $250,000," Kau said.
The federal government reviewed it as well.
"The government in fact agreed this 30-page report showed the city did not do anything illegal in regards to the $250,000 payout and therefore closed the matter. That's extremely significant. Not only did the government close the matter, it destroyed all the exculpatory evidence provided to it," Kau said.
In 2021, two new federal attorneys reopened the case, which brings us to today. The three defense attorneys have been asking the city for this evidence. This is exculpatory evidence that could exonerate the trio.
"It shows there are all these outstanding documents that could show our clients are actually not guilty of they crime they're being charged with," explained Kau of the defense's position.
The city has been arguing against it, simply because it lacks the manpower to gather the volume of information.
Judge Leslie E. Kobayashi ruled on Monday, "the City shall PRODUCE the City's documents and report held by the Farella Law Firm to Leong, Sword, Amemiya, and the Government in a mutually acceptable electronic format by no later than April 6, 2022; the Government shall PRODUCE a hard copy or electronic version of the sealed docket sheet for City & County of Honolulu v. United States... to Leong, Sword, and Amemiya by no later than April 4, 2022," and because the Government represented it destroyed all documents it got from the City, it has to file that in declaration or affidavit under oath by April 15.
Lawyers for the three defendants have not returned our requests for comment.