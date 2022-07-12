Judge continues trial for Honolulu's former top prosecutor, 4 others in alleged bribery scheme

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
A Grand Jury has charged former Honolulu prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro with fraud and bribery during his time working for the City and County of Honolulu.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaii judge has ruled to continue the trial for Honolulu's former top prosecutor and four others in an alleged bribery scheme
US Magistrate Judge Wes Reber Porter ordered Tuesday that the trial be pushed a month later to September.
A pre-trial conference is scheduled for August.
In June, a US Grand Jury indicted Keith Kaneshiro and four others, alleging that employees of an engineering and architectural firm bribed Kaneshiro with campaign donations in exchange for Kaneshiro' prosecution of a former company employee.
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.