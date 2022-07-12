 Skip to main content
Judge continues trial for Honolulu's former top prosecutor, 4 others in alleged bribery scheme

  • Updated
  • 0
Keith Kaneshiro indicted

A Grand Jury has charged former Honolulu prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro with fraud and bribery during his time working for the City and County of Honolulu.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaii judge has ruled to continue the trial for Honolulu's former top prosecutor and four others in an alleged bribery scheme

US Magistrate Judge Wes Reber Porter ordered Tuesday that the trial be pushed a month later to September.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for August.

In June, a US Grand Jury indicted Keith Kaneshiro and four others, alleging that employees of an engineering and architectural firm bribed Kaneshiro with campaign donations in exchange for Kaneshiro' prosecution of a former company employee.

