...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
LEEWARD SIDES OF ALL ISLANDS...

.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity levels could produce extreme fire behavior
today, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
FOR LEEWARD SIDES OF ALL ISLANDS...

* WIND...Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent in the afternoon.

* THUNDERSTORMS...None.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots, with higher
gusts.

* WHERE..Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County
Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Jan 6. rioter who carried gun to US Capitol and threatened Nancy Pelosi gets more than 7 years in prison

  • Updated
  • 0

A federal judge on Monday sentenced Guy Reffitt, who brought a gun to the US Capitol during the January 6, 2021, riot and threatened House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to more than seven years in prison, the longest insurrection-related sentence to date.

Reffitt, a recruiter for a right-wing militia known as the Three Percenters, was the first Capitol rioter to go to trial rather than take a plea agreement.

