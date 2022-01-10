 Skip to main content

Isabella Kalua memorial vandalized in Waimanalo

  • Updated
  • 0
Kalua Memorial Vandalized

A makeshift memorial made for 7-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was found vandalized in Waimanalo.

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A makeshift memorial made for 7-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was found vandalized in Waimanalo.

Isabella’s biological family is asking the community to help find the culprit. The vandal or vandals ripped down several mementos and tokens from a fence adorned in memory of the missing girl outside her Waimanalo home.

Isabella's biological aunt, Lana Idao, told KITV4 she was notified about the incident early Monday morning.

“Somebody came down and destroyed the fence line took everything down. Ripped it down,” Idao said.

Isabella's adoptive parents, Isaac and Lehua Kalua, were arrested in November 2021 in connection with her disappearance. They have since been charged with second-degree murder and several other charges in relation to the case. Both pleaded “not guilty.”

Honolulu Police investigators believe Isaac and Lehua murdered Isabella in mid-August, a month before they reported her missing.

Read more of KITV4’s complete coverage of the Isabella Kalua case

Kaluas plead 'not guilty' to murder, other charges in case of missing adoptive daughter Isabella
Grand Jury indicts adoptive parents of Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua for murder
Adoptive parents of Isabella Kalua arrested for murder in connection with her disappearance
Honolulu Police suspend search for 6-year-old Isabella Kalua

