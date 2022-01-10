Isabella Kalua memorial vandalized in Waimanalo

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest swell will produce seas of 10 to 12 feet today,
increasing to 12 to 16 feet tonight.
* WHERE...All windward waters, most channels, and Kauai Leeward
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A makeshift memorial made for 7-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was found vandalized in Waimanalo.
Isabella’s biological family is asking the community to help find the culprit. The vandal or vandals ripped down several mementos and tokens from a fence adorned in memory of the missing girl outside her Waimanalo home.
Isabella's biological aunt, Lana Idao, told KITV4 she was notified about the incident early Monday morning.
“Somebody came down and destroyed the fence line took everything down. Ripped it down,” Idao said.
Isabella's adoptive parents, Isaac and Lehua Kalua, were arrested in November 2021 in connection with her disappearance. They have since been charged with second-degree murder and several other charges in relation to the case. Both pleaded “not guilty.”
Honolulu Police investigators believe Isaac and Lehua murdered Isabella in mid-August, a month before they reported her missing.
Read more of KITV4’s complete coverage of the Isabella Kalua case