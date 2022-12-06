 Skip to main content
Investigators have quality leads in the killings of 4 students, Idaho police spokesperson says

  • 0
Four University of Idaho students were found dead on November 13 at this three-story home in Moscow, Idaho.

 Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Investigators have "a lot of quality leads" about last month's killings of four University of Idaho students in an off-campus house, even though they still haven't determined who killed them, an Idaho state police spokesperson said Tuesday morning.

"We're still working through thousands of leads and tips, and we have quality information that we're working on," Idaho State Police spokesperson Aaron Snell told CNN about the case that has put the college town of Moscow on edge, with no arrests made or any motive announced.

