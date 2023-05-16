 Skip to main content
Instagram influencer scammed over $2 million from older, lonely Americans, federal prosecutors say

A federal indictment unsealed on May 15 alleges an Instagram influencer was part of a cybercrime organization from West Africa that committed a series of scams that bilked over $2 million from older and vulnerable Americans.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Mona Faiz Montrage portrays a lavish lifestyle of designer outfits, shopping trips and overseas travel on social media.

To her 4.2 million Instagram followers, she’s a musician and a mogul who jet sets between the Ghanaian capital of Accra and London.

