Illegal Pearl City adult care home ordered to shut down, operators fined $271,600

Aged man holding his wifes hands in bed on white bed sheet. Hands of old man with wrist watch holding old womans hands. || Model approval available Photo by: Milla Antlers/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) has ordered an adult care home in Pearl City to shut down for operating without a license. Its operators are also facing a hefty fine.
DOH began investigating after receiving reports that the home, TLC for the Elderly LLC, was operating illegally. When DOH inspectors visited the home, located in the 1800 block of Hookup Street in Pearl City, they said they were denied entry. DOH obtained a search warrant and was able to inspect the facility on July 15, 2022.
Following the search, earlier evidence collected and interviews conducted, DOH said it determined Helen Ferrer and her daughter Millicents, illegally operated the facility. Some evidence DOH gathered included observing health care equipment and supplies in the home, interviews of caregivers and clients, and other documentation, investigators said.
In addition to being ordered to close, Helen Ferrer, Millicents Ferrer, and TLC for the Elderly LLC, has been told to transfer all of its residents to a licensed adult residential care home or expanded adult residential care home within a week.
Both Helen and Millicents have been ordered to pay a $135,800, each for a total fine of $271,600.
“Licensure and oversight of care homes are critical to ensure that Hawaii residents receive safe, appropriate care services by trained staff. We will take all steps necessary to protect Hawaii residents and hold illegal care home operators accountable,” said DOH Office of Health Care Assurance Chief Keith Ridley.
According to DOH, an adult residential care home is defined as any facility that provides 24-hour living accommodations for a fee to adults unrelated to the family that operates it and requires at least minimal assistance in the activities of daily living. The facilities do not require the professional health services provided in an intermediate, skilled nursing, or acute care facility.