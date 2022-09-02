 Skip to main content
Illegal Pearl City adult care home ordered to shut down, operators fined $271,600

  • Updated
Old couple holding hands.

Aged man holding his wifes hands in bed on white bed sheet. Hands of old man with wrist watch holding old womans hands. || Model approval available Photo by: Milla Antlers/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

 Milla Antlers/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) has ordered an adult care home in Pearl City to shut down for operating without a license. Its operators are also facing a hefty fine.

DOH began investigating after receiving reports that the home, TLC for the Elderly LLC, was operating illegally. When DOH inspectors visited the home, located in the 1800 block of Hookup Street in Pearl City, they said they were denied entry. DOH obtained a search warrant and was able to inspect the facility on July 15, 2022.

