Hundreds of Hawaii's seniors were victims of scams in 2021 according to new FBI report

  • Updated
  • 0
Money Generic

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- In Hawaii, 470 people over the age of 60 reported losses last year amounting to $11.7 million, according to the FBI's Elder Fraud Report for 2021, published on Tuesday.

While that number is alarming, it's down from the previous year, in which 1,978 people in Hawaii over 60 years old reported losses totaling $13.7 million.

The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) publishes the data using voluntary submission of information.

Nationwide, more than 92,000 victims over the age of 60 reported losses of $1.7 billion in 2021. The average loss per person nationwide was more than $18,000.

According to the report, tech support fraud was the most common type of scam targeting seniors. The scammers often impersonate companies including tech, banking, and utility companies. Many victims said they were told to make wire transfers to overseas accounts, purchase large amounts of prepaid cards, or mail large amounts of cash via overnight or express services.

The FBI's IC3 report is meant to educate, warn, and protect potential victims of all ages.

Read the full report here.

Tips from the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center:

  • Resist the pressure to act quickly. Criminals create a sense of urgency to instill fear and the need for immediate action.
  • Be cautious of unsolicited phone calls, mailings, and door-to-door service offers.
  • Never provide any personally identifiable information.
  • Never wire money to persons or businesses you have solely met online. Verify any email requests for money.
  • Ensure all computer anti-virus and security software are up to date. If you receive a suspicious pop-up or locked screen on your device, immediately disconnect from the internet and turn off the device.
  • Do not open any emails or click on attachments or links you do not recognize or were not expecting.
  • Research online and social media advertisements before purchase to determine if a product or company is legitimate.
  • Stop communication with the perpetrator, but expect the criminal will continue to attempt contact.
Anchor/Executive Producer

Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.

