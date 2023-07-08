Human remains found on Maui, missing persons advocates emphasizes this problem in Hawaii

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
MAUI COUNTY, HAWAII (KITV4) - Maui county police officers were called to a property off Keanuhea Street in Kula for a report of human remains found earlier this week.
Wailuku Patrol Officers and detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division are still conducting their investigation on what happened and the body is yet to be identified.
The body was found wrapped in plastic.
Maui resident and advocate, Kimberlynn Scott said rumors are circulating the remains found on Wednesday belong to a male. However, she wants to emphasize that is what the community is saying and not Maui County Police.
Kimberylnn Scott lost her daughter in 2014. Charli Scott was five months pregnant when she was murdered by her ex-boyfriend. Remains like her jawbone and her fingertips were located but not her entire body.
“Charli is still missing. We only found a couple parts of my daughter. Cases like this call me to the forefront, like could this be my daughter,” said Kimberlynn Scott.
Since her daughter's death, Scott has become an advocate for missing people. She said her organization has an idea of who this missing person may be based on proximity of where they were last seen.
Scott is working with 37 families on Maui who have a missing family member and she believes there are more than 70 missing people on Maui now.
According to National Missing and Identified Persons System (NAMUS), more than 230 people are missing in the state of Hawaii.
“There are cases that get shelved after a month or two. When they start off as a missing person case, unless there is direct evidence of a crime, it’s not illegal to be missing," said Scott. "There is a concept you are infringing on someone’s rights who wants privacy and silence while there is family who looking for them."
Kimberlynn Scott said she is thankful she has answers in her daughter's case. She knows Charli is no longer alive and her murderer was convicted.
Steven Capobianco was sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder and arson in 2016. He faces a possibility of parole.
However, during work as an advocate for the missing, she believes too many people disappear in Hawaii without any answers.
Maui County Police Department confirmed the investigation is still ongoing and the body remains were found by hunters.