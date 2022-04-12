 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HSI agents thwart planned cyberattack targeting internet, telecommunications on Oahu

  • Updated
  • 0
Cyber Attack generic
Adobe Stock

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A cyberattack targeting internet, cable, and phone infrastructure on Oahu was thwarted by special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

According to HSI, the attack targeted an underwater cable linking Hawaii and the Pacific Region to critical telecommunications and specifically targeted infrastructure on Oahu. HIS referred to the attempted breach as a “major” cyberattack.

“This is only one of the many examples of cyber incidents that HSI has responded to in Hawaii and the Pacific Region,” Special Agent in Charge John F. Tobon said in a press release on the disrupted attack.

“Not only do we aggressively pursue these bad actors, but we also provide significant support to the private sector victims,” Tobon added.

A tip from HSI Agents on the mainland led an HSI Honolulu Cyber Incident Response Team to disrupt a “significant breach” on a private company’s servers that utilized an oceanic undersea cable, officials said. Using that tip, agents said they were able to stop further unauthorized access.

The investigation led HSI agents to identify an international hacking group responsible for the attack. According to HIS, agents and international law enforcement partners across several countries were able to make an arrest.

There was no damage or disruption to telecommunications infrastructure on Oahu and agents say there is no longer an immediate threat. No other information was released.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK