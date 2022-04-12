HSI agents thwart planned cyberattack targeting internet, telecommunications on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A cyberattack targeting internet, cable, and phone infrastructure on Oahu was thwarted by special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
According to HSI, the attack targeted an underwater cable linking Hawaii and the Pacific Region to critical telecommunications and specifically targeted infrastructure on Oahu. HIS referred to the attempted breach as a “major” cyberattack.
“This is only one of the many examples of cyber incidents that HSI has responded to in Hawaii and the Pacific Region,” Special Agent in Charge John F. Tobon said in a press release on the disrupted attack.
“Not only do we aggressively pursue these bad actors, but we also provide significant support to the private sector victims,” Tobon added.
A tip from HSI Agents on the mainland led an HSI Honolulu Cyber Incident Response Team to disrupt a “significant breach” on a private company’s servers that utilized an oceanic undersea cable, officials said. Using that tip, agents said they were able to stop further unauthorized access.
The investigation led HSI agents to identify an international hacking group responsible for the attack. According to HIS, agents and international law enforcement partners across several countries were able to make an arrest.
There was no damage or disruption to telecommunications infrastructure on Oahu and agents say there is no longer an immediate threat. No other information was released.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.