HPD: Victim chased suspect after botched robbery before shooting in Kaneohe

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- New details have been released in the attempted murder investigation following a shooting in Kaneohe, Thursday night.
Police responded to a reported shooting around 8:40 p.m. Thursday at Windward City Shopping Center on Kaneohe Bay Drive.
According to Honolulu Police investigators, the victim was getting gas when the suspect approached and demanded money. The victim, identified as a 46-year-old man, refused and the two men started to physically fight.
During the fight, the suspect broke free and ran to a truck that was waiting nearby. The truck took off and the victim got in his car and gave chase. During that chase, someone in the suspect’s vehicle fired several gunshots at the victim’s vehicle.
The victim was not injured in the shooting and the suspect escaped.
The mauka-bound lanes on Kaneohe Bay Drive, between Aumoku Street and the Likelike Highway, were closed while police investigated.
An eyewitness in the area told police what she saw
"Two cars blowing their horns running the red light, then flew towards Kamehameha Highway. The truck rammed the side of the car, then fired three shots, then raced down Kamehameha Highway,” the witness said.
No arrests have been made and a description of the suspect and their truck has not been released.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Honolulu Police immediately.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.