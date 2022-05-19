HPD statistics reveal low closure rates especially for property crimes

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you have ever been a victim of crime, did you wonder what happened to your case? A vast majority of criminal cases investigated by the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) do not result in an arrest.
HPD's interim chief Rade Vanic presented the department's clearance statistics to the Honolulu Police Commission during its meeting on Thursday afternoon.
The statistics show the clearance percentages for violent crimes and property crimes that happened during the first four months of this year, and dating back to 2017 during the same time period.
HPD uses the FBI's definition of clearance, which states that law enforcement agencies can clear or close offenses in one of two ways: by arrest or by exceptional means, such as if the suspect is deceased.
Overall, there were 10,370 violent and property crimes during the first four months of 2022, and the overall closure rate was only 7.71%.
Oahu has far more property crimes than violent crimes.
The statistics show that only 5.42% of all property crimes that happened between January 1 and April 30 of this year were cleared or closed. That means of the 9,532 property crime cases, only 516 were cleared, and 9,016 remain open.
Auto theft had the lowest closure rate, not only this year at 2.73%, but historically as well. During the first four months of this year, 1,500 vehicles were reported stolen on Oahu -- which is more than in years past -- and only 40 of those cases were cleared.
Larceny, which includes catalytic converter theft cases, had a closure rate this year of 5.85%, which means of the 6,963 larceny cases that happened during the first four months of this year, only 407 were cleared.
Vanic told the commissioners: "You'll see that our property crimes clearance rates are typically lower, obviously than violent crimes, and there's reasons for that. So for like burglaries and larcenies and theft, auto thefts, typically you don't have a witness. Sometimes there's no physical evidence that's left behind.
"So because of the lack of evidence, a lot of times it's more difficult to get leads, and therefore clear the cases. So you'll traditionally see a lower clearance rate in property crimes."
Of the violent crime categories, robberies had the lowest clearance rate this year, at 18.15%, which is lower than in years past.
Homicides typically have the highest clearance percentages. Between January and April of this year, there were 13 homicides, and 11 of those cases were closed, resulting in a 84.62% clearance. In 2018 and 2019, HPD's closure for homicides was 100% during this same time period.
Commissioner Jerry Gibson asked Vanic if there's a national standard they could compare these statistics against.
Vanic replied: "One of the things if you go to the FBI website they actually cautioned against comparing different agencies for clearance rates. I mean, there isn't like one national average like if you appear above this rate, then you're good or if you clear below this rate, then you're bad. It really is a complex science."
The clearance statistics are a follow-up to the crime statistics Vanic presented to the commission last week, which showed that violent crimes are up this year.
Vanic said during the May 12 meeting: "We do acknowledge that crime is up from last year and we do want to make sure that we're doing everything that we can and you know we are doing a lot but I just wanted to say that you know that, again, the narrative that crime is like out of control or on the rise or I just I really disagree with that.
"I can tell you, obviously based on the numbers, that as a department we're always concerned that should be our primary concern is the safety of our public."