HPD, sheriffs hunt for state hospital escapee By Sunshine Kuhia Smith Mar 6, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Honolulu Police and Hawaii State Sheriffs are looking for a state hospital escapee, 29-year-old Andrew Schmitke.Police officers were called to the Hawaii State Hospital Sunday afternoon after employees found Schmitke missing. The Department of Public Safety reports he was last seen at 12:30 p.m.Schmitke faces three counts of burglary in the second degree, two counts of promoting a dangerous drug, two counts of assault, and one count of criminal property damages.He was found unfit to stand trial in December 2021 and was placed in the custody of the Department of Health.Schmitke is 5'7" tall and weighs 150 lbs. He has blue eyes and recently shaved his head bald. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a blue t-shirt, and slippers.Anyone who sees Schmitke should call State Sheriffs at 586-1352 or 911.