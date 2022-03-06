 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HPD, sheriffs hunt for state hospital escapee

  • Updated
  • 0
HPD, sheriffs hunt for state hospital escapee
Department of Public Safety

Honolulu Police and Hawaii State Sheriffs are looking for a state hospital escapee, 29-year-old Andrew Schmitke.

Police officers were called to the Hawaii State Hospital Sunday afternoon after employees found Schmitke missing. The Department of Public Safety reports he was last seen at 12:30 p.m.

Schmitke faces three counts of burglary in the second degree, two counts of promoting a dangerous drug, two counts of assault, and one count of criminal property damages.

He was found unfit to stand trial in December 2021 and was placed in the custody of the Department of Health.

Schmitke is 5’7” tall and weighs 150 lbs. He has blue eyes and recently shaved his head bald. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a blue t-shirt, and slippers.

Anyone who sees Schmitke should call State Sheriffs at 586-1352 or 911.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK