HPD searching for missing 16-year-old Trinity Kahee

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaiʻi Police Department Puna Patrol

HAWAII ISLAND (KITV4) - Hawaii police are asking for the public's help in locating 16-year-old Trinity Kahee who was reported as a runaway. 

Kahee was last seen in the Leilani Estates area on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

She was seen wearing a black jumper and pink and white slippers. 

She is described as being 4-feet-11 inches tall and weighing about 120 lbs. with long black hair with highlights and brown eyes.

HPD ask anyone who may have information on Trinity Kahee's whereabouts is urged to call the Hawaii Police at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer Branden Watanabe of Puna Patrol at (808) 965-2716.

