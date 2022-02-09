HPD searching for missing 16-year-old Trinity Kahee by: KITV4 WEB STAFF Feb 9, 2022 Feb 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hawaiʻi Police Department Puna Patrol HAWAII ISLAND (KITV4) - Hawaii police are asking for the public's help in locating 16-year-old Trinity Kahee who was reported as a runaway. Kahee was last seen in the Leilani Estates area on Thursday, February 3, 2022.She was seen wearing a black jumper and pink and white slippers. She is described as being 4-feet-11 inches tall and weighing about 120 lbs. with long black hair with highlights and brown eyes.HPD ask anyone who may have information on Trinity Kahee's whereabouts is urged to call the Hawaii Police at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer Branden Watanabe of Puna Patrol at (808) 965-2716. Local MFD calls off search for missing Maui man Joseph Wyatt BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts DA for Atlanta area granted special grand jury to probe Trump's election interference Jan 24, 2022 Crime & Courts CrimeStoppers: Arthur Birano has been captured and arrested Updated Dec 7, 2021 Video City program disrupting homeless outreach services Updated Nov 15, 2021 Crime & Courts Security guard dies after being shot in attempted robbery of San Francisco news crew Nov 27, 2021 Video Washington State man accused of selling drugs that killed man arrested on Hawaii Island Updated Nov 15, 2021 Crime & Courts HPD raid illegal game room in Liliha Updated Jan 26, 2022 Recommended for you