HPD searching for gunman in early-morning shooting in Hawaii Kai

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KTIV4) - Honolulu police are searching for a gunman who reportedly shot a man in Hawaii Kai, early Monday morning.
According to Honolulu Police investigators, the suspect shot a 45-year-old man in the arm at around 3:45 a.m. outside of the Hawaii Kai Shopping Center.
The victim, Eric Moslander ran towards Kalanianaole Highway and a bystander called police at Maunalua Bay East Oahu.
The man told police he heard the sound of a gunshot. Shortly after, he said he realized that it was his left arm that was shot. It is not yet known whether the victim was targeted or if this was a random incident.
“It’s been more common nowadays. You see people walking into people’s yards and you catch them on your Ring camera trying to rob the residents," said Hawaii Kai resident, Blane Yoshida.
Another Hawaii Kai resident, Michelle Young, told KITV4 her family moved to East Oahu because they believed it was a safer part of the island.
Officers said, when found, the suspect will be charged with attempted murder.
This shooting comes after another attempted murder case over the weekend in Kalihi. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He has improved and is now listed in stable condition.
The shooting happened right outside of JC Fiero's window.
“A stray bullet could’ve come through and hit my wife. She was sleeping at the time. I heard a couple of 'pops' and this is Kalihi so there is a lot of fireworks that happen all the time. There were like three of them and then there was a woman screaming," said Fiero.
One mom walking through Hawaii Kai said she and other parents want to start a neighborhood watch program. Suzanne Calton said the uptick in crimes, shootings and even an attempted kidnapping in Hawaii Kai means the community needs to take action.