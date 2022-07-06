 Skip to main content
HPD searching for armed robber who held up Kalihi 7-Eleven

Kalihi 7-Eleven Robbery 7/6

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police are searching for an armed robber who held up a 7-Eleven store in the Kalihi area, early Wednesday morning.

According to Honolulu Police (HPD) investigators, the suspect entered the store just after 2 a.m., pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

He then took off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerk was not injured during the robbery.

A description of the suspect has not yet been given. The store was equipped with several surveillance cameras, but so far no footage has been released.

Police are still investigating this incident. If you have any information, you are asked to call police.

