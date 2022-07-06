HPD searching for armed robber who held up Kalihi 7-Eleven By KITV Web Staff Jul 6, 2022 Jul 6, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police are searching for an armed robber who held up a 7-Eleven store in the Kalihi area, early Wednesday morning.According to Honolulu Police (HPD) investigators, the suspect entered the store just after 2 a.m., pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk.He then took off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerk was not injured during the robbery.A description of the suspect has not yet been given. The store was equipped with several surveillance cameras, but so far no footage has been released.Police are still investigating this incident. If you have any information, you are asked to call police. Local Drones deployed in fight against Hawaii's invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle By Erin Coogan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Suspect Robber Store Police Crime Honolulu Police Gun Hold Up Kalihi Honolulu Hawaii More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts HPD searching for armed robber who held up Kalihi 7-Eleven Updated 2 hrs ago Top Stories Hawaii lawmakers push for new child welfare legislation 'Ariel's Bill' Updated Jan 31, 2022 Local Puna man arrested after vehicle is set on fire with body inside Updated Apr 25, 2022 Crime & Courts Day 1 of drug trial against Katherine Kealoha's brother, Rudy Puana, begins Updated Apr 11, 2022 Crime & Courts Ghislaine Maxwell blames difficult childhood, asks for lighter sentence Jun 16, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect arrested in unprovoked attack on elderly man in Kalihi Updated Apr 2, 2022 Recommended for you