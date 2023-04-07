HPD search for hit-and-run driver who struck woman at Kalihi bus stop

Investigators say an unidentified man was speeding westbound on North School Street when he struck a 44-year-old woman who was driving eastbound.
After the woman was hit, she careened into another car that was driven by a 36-year-old man. Neither the 44-year-old woman nor the 36-year-old man were injured in the crashes.
After the initial crash, as the unknown driver tried to flee the scene, police say her drove into a bus stop and struck a 76-year-old woman who was waiting for her bus. She was rushed to a hospital where she remains in serious condition.
After crashing into the bus stop, the suspect ditched his car and took off on foot. He was last seen going westbound on North School Street. Officers say that speed is one of the contributing factors of the collision but have not stated if alcohol or drugs were involved.
HPD is asking the community to contact the HPD Traffic Division at 808-723-3413 for any information on the suspect.
This is an ongoing investigation so be sure to check back with KITV4 for more updates on this case.
