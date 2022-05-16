HPD remembers fallen officers as part of Police Week

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This week is National Police Week -- a time to remember those law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.
A video tribute was posted on the Honolulu Police Department's (HPD) website on Monday afternoon, honoring the valor and legacy of the Honolulu police officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
HPD typically holds a march from its headquarters to the state Capitol, but chose to hold a virtual memorial ceremony instead, as it did last year, because of the pandemic.
"To the families whose loved ones did not come home at the end of their shift we offer our heartfelt gratitude for your ongoing sacrifice. We will not forget you and you will always be part of the HPD ohana," said HPD interim chief Rade Vanic. "Let us also honor the valor of those officers we have lost by supporting those who remain and continue to serve each and every day."
Also on Monday, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi issued a proclamation, proclaiming this week as Police Week.
"Police Week brings greater awareness of the outstanding programs and important services provided by the Honolulu Police Department and will honor and remember the police officers who gave their lives to protect Oahu residents," Blangiardi said.
2022 Police Week events on Oahu continue on Wednesday with the HPD and 200 Club awards ceremony, the video of which will be posted on HPD's website on Friday morning.
