HPD releases surveillance photos of suspect in Lewers Street shooting in Waikiki

...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING FOR ALL ISLANDS...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES FROM WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY MORNING FOR ALL ISLANDS...
.The current High Surf Advisory was upgraded to a High Surf
Warning through Wednesday morning. A large long period south
swell will bring hazardous warning level surf to all south facing
shores overnight tonight into Wednesday morning. Surf should
subside to advisory levels by Wednesday afternoon through early
Thursday morning.
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON HST WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerous large breaking waves
of 10 to 15 feet this evening, building to 12 to 16 feet
overnight. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of
10 to 14 feet by Wednesday afternoon, subsiding to 7 to 10 feet
early morning Thursday.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until noon HST Wednesday.
For the High Surf Advisory, from noon Wednesday to 6 AM HST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may
occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor
channel dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
&&
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
A large, long-period south swell affecting the area will have the
potential to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances
through Wednesday morning. This swell may also produce some harbor
surges at times. Mariners using south facing harbors should
exercise caution when entering or leaving the port and when
mooring or launching vessels.