HPD releases photos of person of interest in deadly Waipahu shooting

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) – The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) has released images of a person of interest in a deadly shooting from early February in Waipahu.
The incident happened back on Feb. 13, 2022, at the Honowai Neighborhood Park. According to police, the victim – identified as 27-year-old Aigofie Aigofie – was socializing with friends when the suspect drove up to the victim and a female passenger and exited the vehicle.
Words apparently were exchanged between Aigofie and the suspect when the suspect shot the victim and fled the scene.
On Monday, March 14, HPD released a surveillance image of a person of interest in the shooting. The suspect is described as a man of Polynesian decent in his mid-30s. He is said to be between 5’9” and 5’10” tall and weighs between 220 and 240 pounds.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as being a later model dark colored, full-size SUV, with dark tinted windows. A surveillance image of the SUV was also released by police.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.
