HPD releases make, license plate number of car in deadly Waimanalo hit-and-run

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- New information has been released on the search for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run run crash in Waimanalo on Nov. 5.
Honolulu Police identified the car as a black 2-door BMW coupe with Hawaii license plate TTN-162.
The crash happened on the Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo Saturday, Nov. 5 around 7:30 p.m. Investigators say 36-year-old Jay "Hoku" Sylva was riding his moped down the highway when he was struck from behind by the BMW.
Sylva was thrown from his moped and was found in critical condition by rescuers. He was taken to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 8. Investigators say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The driver of the BMW took off after the crash without stopping or checking on Sylva. Investigators say the BMW was speeding at the time of the crash. It is unclear if drugs or alcohol also played a factor.
A physical description of the driver has not been given.
Anyone with information about this case or about the vehicle identified by police, please call HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section at 808-723-3413.
