HPD releases body camera video from Rep. Matt LoPresti's DUI arrest

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) on Tuesday released the body camera video from the night when Hawaii Rep. Matt LoPresti was arrested in Ewa on suspicion of drunk driving.
KITV4 also obtained the redacted police report. In that report, HPD Sgt. Steven Chun said he was on Fort Weaver Road near Geiger Road at 11:39 p.m. on June 16, when he saw a silver Chevy sedan in the shoulder lane with its hazard lights flashing.
Chun pulled up next to the car and asked if everything was okay. The driver, identified as Lopresti, told Chun that he and his female passenger "just had a little disagreement."
Chun pulled over to investigate what he thought was a possible domestic argument case.
The body cam video, which includes some parts that are blurred or bleeped, captured the moments leading up to LoPresti's arrest:
Chun: "While speaking to you I can smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from your breath as you speak. Are you willing to participate in a standardized field sobriety test?"
LoPresti: "No, I haven't done anything wrong."
Chun: "So just to make this clear, are you willing to participate in a test or not?"
LoPresti: "I don't understand why that's relevant."
Chun: "It's relevant because you're behind the wheel of a car, vehicle was in motion."
LoPresti: "No, the vehicle is not in motion."
Chun: "Ready for motion. When I first pulled up alongside you to check if you guys are okay you tried to drive off twice and I told you stop right there. I'm checking to see what's going on, so yes, the vehicle was in motion."
LoPresti: "Now you're exaggerating."
Chun: "I'm not exaggerating."
According to the police report, Chun said he saw the car start to roll forward twice. He also said he also noticed that LoPresti's "eyes were red, watery, and glassy."
The body cam video shows LoPresti arguing with Chun for several minutes about taking a standardized field sobriety test, and LoPresti kept insisting he did nothing wrong.
The body cam video went on to show:
LoPresti: "What if I say yes or no?"
Chun: "Again it depends if you want to say yes or no. I can't coerce you into taking it or not taking it."
LoPresti: "I don't see any need to do that. There's no probable cause for that. i stopped on the side of the road to talk to my (bleep). I'm sorry."
Chun: "So I need a simple yes or no -- yes you want to or no you don't want to participate?"
LoPresti: "Well you're not giving me a clear explanation of what the consequences are."
Chun: "Sir, I literally did a couple times already."
LoPresti: "No, you've given me no reason."
Chun: "Ok Matthew, if you're not going to answer at this time I'm going to take it as you're refusing to participate and I'm going to ask you to step out of the car. So step out of the vehicle please."
LoPresti: "I just want to clarify that you asked me."
Chun: "Matthew, you asked me you did ask to clarify, I did clarify multiple times already, okay so step out of the vehicle please."
LoPresti: "I mean if I said yes I'd have to step out of the vehicle."
Chun: "Matthew, step out of the vehicle please. Turn around, place your hands behind your back. You're being placed under arrest for DUI."
LoPresti: "I will participate then."
Ofc. Mariah Ah Tou: "Sir, place your hands behind your back."
Chun: "Matthew, place your hands behind your back. Thank you."
Ah Tou: "Place your hands behind your back, against the car please."
Chun: "Matthew, place your hands behind your back."
Ah Tou: "My name is Ofc. Ah Tou. You're being arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant."
Ah Tou transported LoPresti to the Kapolei Police Station. In the police report, Ah Tou said: "During the transport, I could smell the odor of an alcoholic type beverage within the vehicle.
"Once LoPresti departed out of my vehicle and upon my return, the odor of an alcoholic type beverage could no longer be detected."
LoPresti later agreed to take a blood test, and a blood sample was taken from him about three hours after he was arrested. Police are not releasing the results of that test.
LoPresti was charged with OVUII, a misdemeanor, and he was released after posting $500 bail.
This is the second time LoPresti has been arrested for drunk driving. The first time was in 2001, and he was found guilty.
KITV4 reached out to LoPresti after the body cam video was released, but he did not respond to the request for comment.
However, he did issue a statement right after he was arrested: "On the advice of counsel, we are not making any statements at this time. We are in the process of conducting our own investigation and hope to make a statement in the upcoming weeks."
LoPresti, a Democrat, represents District 41 (Ewa, Ewa Beach, Ewa Gentry, Ewa Villages, Hoakalei, and Ocean Pointe). He was elected to his third term to the Hawaii House of Representatives in 2020 after two years away.
He is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Kapolei District Court on July 18.