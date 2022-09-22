HPD opens attempted murder case after man shot in chest with dart in Chinatown

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.A long-period south-southwest swell is increasing surf heights
along south facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands. The swell is
expected to peak during the daylight hours today, and then slowly
lower from tonight through Friday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An attempted murder investigation is underway after a man was shot in the chest with a dart in Chinatown late Wednesday night, according to Honolulu Police investigators.
The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. on North Hotel Street. According to police, the victim – only identified as a 54-year-old man – was struck in the chest with a dart. HPD originally said the victim was shot with “some kind of arrow.”
The victim was taken from the scene by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in serious condition.
So far, police have not released a description of a suspect and no arrests have been made. It is unclear what led up to the attack.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.