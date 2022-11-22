HPD opens animal cruelty case after dog found shot in Waialua

WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu police are investigating another disturbing incident of animal cruelty, this time on Oahu’s North Shore.
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for shooting a dog in the Waialua area. The dog was found around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Authorities did not say where exactly the dog was found.
The dog was taken to a veterinary hospital and is still recovering from surgery.
The Honolulu Police Department is investigating this case as a first-degree animal cruelty case -- a Class-C felony in Hawaii.
This incident follows another shooting earlier in November, where a Kailua family’s cat was shot and killed by a BB gun. And in June, several feral cats at Schofield Army Barracks were found mutilated while others were found shot with blow darts.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous tips can be sent to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.
