HPD open attempted murder investigation after shooting in Kalihi Valley | UPDATE By KITV Web Staff Nov 18, 2022 Nov 18, 2022 Updated 49 min ago

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An attempted murder investigation is underway after a shooting at a state housing project in the Kalihi Valley, early Friday morning.Honolulu Police (HPD) officers were called out to the scene at Kam IV public housing, located near Kalena Drive and Kalaunu Street, around 4:20 a.m.Few details about this incident have been released. KITV4 has learned a man suffered at least one gunshot wound to the leg. His identity and condition is unknown.The suspect left the scene and has not been arrested or identified. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.Police say they are continuing to investigate.This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information. Crime & Courts Suspects sought in robbery at Hele gas station in McCully-Moiliili area By KITV Web Staff

Tags Investigation Incident Attempted Murder Police Honolulu Police Housing Project Kalihi Valley Officer Hawaii Oahu Local News Shooting Hpd