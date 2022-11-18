HPD open attempted murder investigation after incident in Kalihi Valley By KITV Web Staff Nov 18, 2022 Nov 18, 2022 Updated 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An attempted murder investigation is underway after an incident at a state housing project in the Kalihi Valley, early Friday morning.Honolulu Police (HPD) officers were called out to the scene at Kam IV public housing, located near Kalena Drive and Kalaunu Street, around 4:20 a.m.Few details about this incident have been released. There is no word yet on a possible victim or suspect in custody.Police say they are continuing to investigate.This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information. Crime & Courts Suspects sought in robbery at Hele gas station in McCully-Moiliili area By KITV Web Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Investigation Incident Attempted Murder Police Honolulu Police Housing Project Kalihi Valley Officer Hawaii Oahu Local News Shooting Hpd More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts HPD releases surveillance photos of suspect in Lewers Street shooting in Waikiki Updated Jun 8, 2022 Crime & Courts Wahiawa man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two girls over the course of 10 years Updated Jul 11, 2022 Crime & Courts Boy,12, accused of attacking 14-year-old boy with machete at Kalakaua Middle School Updated Aug 4, 2022 Crime & Courts Fort Street Mall murder suspect deemed fit to stand trial Updated Oct 28, 2022 Crime & Courts Oahu man found guilty of sexually assaulting girlfriend's 12-year-old daughter Updated Aug 6, 2022 Crime & Courts HPD releases make, license plate number of car in deadly Waimanalo hit-and-run Updated Nov 10, 2022 Recommended for you