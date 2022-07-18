 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM HST TUESDAY
MORNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...

.A large, south swell out of the 170- to 190-degree direction
will continue to produce dangerous breaking waves along south
facing shores through tonight. A combination of large surf and
regular predicted water levels will lead to flooding of beaches
that typically remain dry.

...HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Surf heights of 12 to 16 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across
portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong
longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally
impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant beach run-up, flooding of
beaches that typically remain dry, and overwash in vulnerable
low-lying coastal roadways can be expected with this swell,
especially near times of high tide.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.

Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.

Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.

&&

Weather Alert

A large, long-period south swell affecting the area is expected
to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances, and the
potential for significant harbor surges through Monday night.
Mariners using south facing harbors should exercise caution when
entering or leaving the port, and when mooring or launching
vessels.

HPD officers spill into streets during chaotic Waikiki arrest

  • Updated
  • 0
Officers take down arrestee in middle of street

After turning his back to away from the officer, a man is pushed into the street and tackled by other cops.

WAIKIKI (KITV4) -- Fighting broke out on Uluniu Avenue in the heart of Waikiki over the weekend, at an intersection just one block away from the banyan tree by the hula mound. 

Nearby business managers told KITV Saturday was a scene of a fight and police activity.

Then Sunday it started out with drama and heckling from a group of corner boys, after an officer poured out a full bottle of Malibu rum that he suspected was being imbibed by a minor in the group.

Later, the officer threatened a disorderly conduct charge in an exchange with one of two brothers who had been clashing with the cops. 

In a video taken from the lanai of a restaurant above, footage shows that after the man turns and appears to begin to leave, he is arrested from behind. The officers then tackle the man into the middle of the street.

"Our police officers can be trained in the areas of de-escalation. The last thing we need to do is to make some of these crowds more rowdy and cause more trouble and that in turn makes it harder for the business owners and makes it harder for the police officers," State Representative Adrian Tam said. He is among those questioning if there were other options to stop the situation from spilling out into the street.

"I would hate to see another Lewers," one community member said of the neighboring Waikiki street which has been a hotbed of strife. 

A manager for one of the restaurants on Uluniu Avenue, in an unofficial statement said without hesitation, "We support HPD 100 per cent. They have done a phenomenal job clearing the block of the drugs, weapons, and troublemakers."

Those in the area told me fentanyl and other hard drugs have been an issue. They want more enforcement.

HPD issued a statement: "The male was partially handcuffed when he pulled away and went into the street followed by officers and members of the public." Footage, however, shows the man pushed from the sidewalk by a cop and then kneed & tackled further into the street by HPD officers.

HPD cites complaints on Uluniu Avenue "involving public drinking, fights, and running and skateboarding in the area."

Waikiki Neighborhood Board member Kathryn Henski said of the recent altercation.

"Apparently the gentleman, the officer got angry." She added, "There's no excuse what's happening here. If you have to walk your officers instead of putting them in a car, two by two down the street, which is what we've requested- if you have to make Pavilion 4 a substation, then you'd get this section of Waikiki covered."

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

