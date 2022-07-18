HPD officers spill into streets during chaotic Waikiki arrest

WAIKIKI (KITV4) -- Fighting broke out on Uluniu Avenue in the heart of Waikiki over the weekend, at an intersection just one block away from the banyan tree by the hula mound.
Nearby business managers told KITV Saturday was a scene of a fight and police activity.
Then Sunday it started out with drama and heckling from a group of corner boys, after an officer poured out a full bottle of Malibu rum that he suspected was being imbibed by a minor in the group.
Later, the officer threatened a disorderly conduct charge in an exchange with one of two brothers who had been clashing with the cops.
In a video taken from the lanai of a restaurant above, footage shows that after the man turns and appears to begin to leave, he is arrested from behind. The officers then tackle the man into the middle of the street.
"Our police officers can be trained in the areas of de-escalation. The last thing we need to do is to make some of these crowds more rowdy and cause more trouble and that in turn makes it harder for the business owners and makes it harder for the police officers," State Representative Adrian Tam said. He is among those questioning if there were other options to stop the situation from spilling out into the street.
"I would hate to see another Lewers," one community member said of the neighboring Waikiki street which has been a hotbed of strife.
A manager for one of the restaurants on Uluniu Avenue, in an unofficial statement said without hesitation, "We support HPD 100 per cent. They have done a phenomenal job clearing the block of the drugs, weapons, and troublemakers."
Those in the area told me fentanyl and other hard drugs have been an issue. They want more enforcement.
HPD issued a statement: "The male was partially handcuffed when he pulled away and went into the street followed by officers and members of the public." Footage, however, shows the man pushed from the sidewalk by a cop and then kneed & tackled further into the street by HPD officers.
HPD cites complaints on Uluniu Avenue "involving public drinking, fights, and running and skateboarding in the area."
Waikiki Neighborhood Board member Kathryn Henski said of the recent altercation.
"Apparently the gentleman, the officer got angry." She added, "There's no excuse what's happening here. If you have to walk your officers instead of putting them in a car, two by two down the street, which is what we've requested- if you have to make Pavilion 4 a substation, then you'd get this section of Waikiki covered."