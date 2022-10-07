HPD: Man confessed to murdering his 76-year-old wife By KITV4 Web Staff Oct 7, 2022 Oct 7, 2022 Updated 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TruVuAdmin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) - A man is in custody right now-- after police say he admitted to murdering his wife.Police received a call from a man just before midnight reporting someone was murdered.When police arrived on scene the caller confessed to killing his wife.The 76-year-old woman was found by police with fatal injuries.She was pronounced dead inside her apartment.The 80-year-old suspect was arrested without incident.He faces charges of murder in the second degree.Sheridan street is back open but the investigation is ongoing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Crime Criminal Law Telephony Suspect Caller Midnight Call Wife Woman More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts First January 6 trial heads to jury deliberations in litmus test for DOJ's Capitol riot prosecutions Mar 7, 2022 Crime & Courts Fort Street Mall murder suspect makes first court appearance Updated May 26, 2022 Crime & Courts 2 arrested for drive-by paintball shootings in Kailua-Kona, Big Island police say Updated Sep 23, 2022 Crime & Courts More than 13,000 pounds of illegal fireworks seized at Port of Honolulu Updated Sep 29, 2022 Crime & Courts Three arrests made after police investigate a rash of Hilo burglary cases Updated Apr 22, 2022 Crime & Courts Big Island woman facing 20 years in prison for alleged Pahoa market robbery Updated Aug 4, 2022 Recommended for you