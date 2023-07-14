HPD make arrest in homicide investigation at Ulehawa Beach Park | UPDATE

Digital Content Manager
A source close to the investigation says the male victim was found unresponsive on the beach, and was apparently assaulted.
UPDATE 7:00 p.m.: Honolulu police have arrested 31-year-old James Kealoha for second degree murder at 2:25 p.m. on Friday.
The victim was identified by police around 2:00 p.m. and taken to Waianae Coast Health Center and later died. Police say he had wounds indicating an assault had occurred, possibly with a metal object.
The suspect and victim appear to have known each other.
The investigation is ongoing.
--
ORIGINAL STORY:
NANAKULI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police is investigating a homicide near Ulehawa Beach Park in Nanakuli, Friday afternoon.
Officers were called out to the scene in the 87-1500 block of Farrington Highway just before 2 p.m. on a report of an unresponsive man lying on the beach.
The victim was taken to the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
A suspect was detained across the street from the scene near BK Superette. That person was later taken to the hospital at The Queen's Medical Center West Oahu.
According to a source close to the investigation, a witness reported seeing the suspect with a golf club but may have ditched the club in the bushes.
Neither the suspect nor the victim have been identified at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
